Mann rallies for AAP in Delhi: 'People’s voice is clear – Kejriwal will come back'

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday intensified the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign in Delhi with a series of high-energy events.

Rallying support for the AAP, Mann resonated with the people's sentiments, declaring, "Poori Delhi se ek hi awaaz aa rahi hai -- iss baar phir layenge Kejriwal," a statement that reverberated throughout his campaign.

CM Mann led an impressive roadshow in the Vishwas Nagar constituency, drumming up support for AAP candidate Deepak Singhal.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister emphasised the achievements of the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and highlighted AAP's commitment to development, education, health, and ensuring corruption-free governance.

"The people of Delhi have seen the transformation brought by Arvind Kejriwal. We are confident they will choose AAP's clean and progressive leadership once again," he said.

During an address in Delhi's Jangpura constituency, Mann expressed unwavering support for former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from the seat.

Mann lauded Sisodia's contributions to Delhi's education revolution, saying, "Manish Sisodia is a beacon of hope and transformation. His dedication to public service is unparalleled, and we are confident the people of Jangpura will stand by him."

The Punjab CM continued his sharp critique of the BJP's tactics, emphasising their repeated attempts to dismantle the Kejriwal-Sisodia duo, which he said was the backbone of Delhi's education revolution.

Speaking at a public meeting, Mann remarked, "The BJP first tried to break Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's partnership. They jailed Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal because they were working for the welfare of the people of Delhi."

He accused the BJP of trying to destabilise AAP, underestimating the party's resilience and the public's support.

"They thought if they sent a few leaders to jail, AAP would fall apart. But today, the people of Delhi are rallying behind Kejriwal with even greater unity. The BJP cannot believe the massive gatherings and public support AAP continues to receive," he added.

