Ilaiyaraaja’s May 17 Coimbatore concert postponed due to India-Pak tensions

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s much-awaited concert in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has been postponed due to the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 17 at Kovaipudhur in Coimbatore, has been put on hold as a precautionary measure.

Organisers of the event said that while preparations for the concert were in full swing and ticket sales had already commenced, the decision to postpone the event was taken in the interest of public safety and logistical concerns arising from the current geopolitical climate.

They assured fans that the postponement is temporary and that a new date will be announced soon after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

“We understand the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the event. However, in light of the current situation and keeping the safety of the attendees as our top priority, we have decided to reschedule the concert,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We are in close coordination with local authorities and other partners to determine a suitable date for the concert,” they said.

Ilaiyaraaja, known for his prolific contributions to Indian music across multiple languages and decades, was expected to perform to a packed audience in Coimbatore as part of his ongoing musical tour. This was to be a rare live appearance by the maestro in the region, and thousands of fans had expressed interest in attending.

The organisers have also confirmed that those who have already purchased tickets will be able to use them on the rescheduled date.

Alternatively, provisions will be made for refunds in case the new date is not convenient for some ticket holders. The fresh date for the event is expected to be announced shortly after the current security situation stabilises. Fans have been urged to stay updated through official channels for further information regarding the new schedule.

