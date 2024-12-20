IIM Raipur to soon offer international dual degree programme

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur will soon offer an international dual master's degree programme wherein students who will enrol in this programme will spend one year at the IIM and one year at the respective foreign institution in Europe or in America, a top official informed.

In another initiative first time ever, two common people from every district, recommended by the district collector will get free of cost training at the IIM campus from 2025, said Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, speaking with IANS about these latest initiatives in an exclusive interview.

IANS: What new academic programmes are being planned by the IIM?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: We are engaging with eight universities, including European American universities. We have discussed with the University of Wolverhampton, the University of Edinburgh, Napier University and the University of Essex, to ensure a seamless execution of a Master's Level International Dual Degree Programme. Under this programme, students will spend one year at IIM Raipur and one year at the respective foreign institution. This dual degree will be customised to meet the requirements of the international institutes, our own standards, and the needs of the market. Additionally, the programme will align with the norms outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP).

IANS: Are you working on leadership programmes for professionals?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: We are offering at least three entrepreneurship programmes. One such initiative is IIM Raipur's entrepreneurship programme in collaboration with SIDBI, targeting individuals aged 20 to 63 years who are already managing firms or running startups. Regarding the Executive MBA programme, we are in discussions with a major organisation to launch a 15-month Global MBA Programme specialising in leadership. Participants will need to have at least 10 years of professional experience. Furthermore, we are introducing an MBA programme specifically designed for a batch of 45 working professionals from a Maharatna company. In the healthcare sector, we are building on our existing initiatives, such as the Postgraduate Certificate in Digital Health, and designing customised programmes for mid- and small-sized hospital founders and leaders. To strengthen our focus on healthcare, we are in talks with the state government to develop a tailored MBA programme specialising in public administration and governance.

IANS: Have you taken any initiative to support the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: At IIM Raipur, we are committed to ‘Building Business Owners’ by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through strategic collaborations and distinguished faculty. For instance, we have engaged prominent individuals such as Professor M. Srinivas Rao, former CEO of T-Hub, as adjunct faculty to strengthen our focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. Similarly, we are collaborating with Dr Pushkumar Joshi, former CMD of HPCL, on a specialised programme. By involving such thought leaders, we aim to nurture a thriving innovation and startup ecosystem within our institution. Another significant initiative is our emphasis on experiential learning. A notable example is the launch of a three-month Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship on December 16. To ensure inclusivity and empowerment, we are reaching out to the district collectors across the country, requesting two nominations -- one SC and one ST candidate --from each district. This programme is being offered entirely free of cost, reflecting our commitment to providing accessible entrepreneurship education and supporting underrepresented communities.

IANS: You organised the international finance conference 'IFC 2024'. How it is beneficial for IIM?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: The 12th India Finance Conference (IFC) 2024 has been a milestone event for IIM Raipur, reinforcing its position as a hub for international thought leadership in finance. It witnessed record-breaking participation from international delegates. It is a major boost for the researchers that a decision has been taken to double the prize money for the best research work. This gesture acknowledged the exceptional quality of the research presented and left a lasting impression on participants and stakeholders. The presence of globally acclaimed experts, including Professor Yakov Amihud, whose pioneering research positions him as a potential future Nobel laureate, underscored the intellectual rigour and prestige of the event.

IANS: What step is IIM Raipur taking to provide students opportunities to tackle real-world challenges?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: At IIM Raipur, we believe that each graduate contributes significantly to the nation’s economy, exemplified by the taxes they pay and the entrepreneurial ventures they establish. This directly aligns with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Beyond individual achievements, these contributions foster broader economic growth by creating an environment conducive to increased manufacturing and industrial activity, thereby supporting the Make in India initiative. IIM Raipur also holds the distinction of being the only institute in India where the entire state cabinet, including the Chief Minister, participates in a two-day residential leadership and governance-focused workshops. This holistic programme emphasises the integration of physical, mental, and professional development, underscoring our commitment to fostering capable leaders who can drive India's self-reliance and industrial growth.

IANS: How is leadership and innovation integrated into IIM’s pedagogy to shape future-ready leaders?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: At IIM-R, leadership and innovation are deeply embedded in our pedagogy as we focus on ‘Building Business Owners’ who are equipped to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. We have launched several entrepreneurship programmes in collaboration with prestigious organisations like SIDBI to foster a culture of innovative thinking and drive the transition from an employment-seeking to an employment-giving economy. Our Entrepreneurship Cell emphasises practical learning through various games, offering innovators real-world experiences.

IANS: What are your expectations from the upcoming financial budget for the education sector?

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani: We believe that recognising IIMs at par with IITs in terms of government support could further strengthen the valuable contributions of management institutes like ours. While IITs benefit from substantial financial backing and greater autonomy to pursue their initiatives, IIMs currently operate independently without direct government funding. For example, last year, we generated a surplus of Rs 15 crore, reflecting our commitment to managing our operations and funding our growth. We are proud of our independence, but additional government support, similar to what IITs receive, could greatly enhance our capacity to excel in education, and research, and contribute to the nation’s progress.

