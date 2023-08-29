IDCA finalises Indian team for DICC T20 World Cup 2023

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has announced the final list of players for the forthcoming Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 World Cup 2023.

The team of 15 players selected by the IDCA committee will represent India in the world championship to be held in Doha (Qatar) from December 1 to December 12, 2023. Captain Virendra Singh will lead the team to bring the coveted trophy home.

Teams from eight nations will compete against each other for 12 days and nights to win the title of the world champion. A total of 28 matches will be played in the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha (Qatar).

On the occasion, Sumit Jain, president of the IDCA, said, "Our team is elated and well-prepared for the upcoming World Cup championship in Qatar. We won the 2022 tournament and are optimistic about bringing the trophy to India this time as well.”

He added that “On this occasion, I would like to extend my gratitude to our support partners for their unwavering commitment in promoting the sport among specially-abled individuals. It serves as motivation for many Indians to take up sports and make a name for themselves in it. We are looking forward to a long partnership with them.”

The selection committee was headed by Dev Dutt (Coach). Ajay Kumar (General Secretary of IDCA), Manish Goel (Treasurer of IDCA), Vinod Kumar Matta (Chief Selector), Ashok Kumar (Selector), Manoj Singh (Selector), were also present in the panel.

The specially-abled team India is all set to put its best foot forward against the competing countries for DICC T20 World Cup 2023.

KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, Impact Research and Measurement, and Kaizzen are IDCA’s support partner for the upcoming tournament.

