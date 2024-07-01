IDCA clinch historic bilateral international deaf cricket series against England

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Team (IDCA) emerged victorious in the seven-match bilateral T2OI series as the defeated England 5-2 at the County Ground, Leicester.

ECB played the perfect host and the team was delighted to get this unique opportunity to play in 5 cricket grounds & prove their mettle each time. The Indian Deaf Cricket Team's success in the bilateral series against England is a moment of celebration for the entire nation, as it marks another milestone in the journey of Indian cricket. As they continue to inspire and uplift through their achievements, they undoubtedly pave the way for future generations of deaf cricketers to dream big and aim high.

The series witnessed an intense battle between India and England, with both teams demonstrating exceptional cricketing talent. However, it was the Indian team that dominated throughout, securing a commendable series win by defeating the hosts by 6 wickets in the seventh and final match of the series.

Abhishek Singh was awarded the title of 'Man of the Match' while Sai Akash was referred to as 'Man of the Series.' Captain Virender Singh took the maximum wickets.

Speaking on this monumental achievement for India, Sumit Jain, president of IDCA said, “The victory in this bilateral series against England is not just a win on the field but a testament to the perseverance and skill of our hearing impaired players. It marks a significant milestone for deaf cricket in India, showcasing our capability to compete and succeed at the highest levels of the sport. We are thrilled to see our team's hard work and determination pay off, and we look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in deaf cricket."

He credited the hard work and dedication of every team member, as well as the unwavering support from fans and stakeholders.

Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO of IDCA said, “I am delighted by India's historic triumph against England in the bilateral series. This victory underscores our team's resilience and commitment to excellence in cricket. It gives me immense pride in highlighting the power of sports to unite and inspire, showcasing the immense talent within our country. We are proud of our players and their dedication, and this win is remarkable as the team played in a new environment & succeeded with immense guidance from their coaches & skipper Virender Singh.The team was delighted to be hosted by ECB in England."

