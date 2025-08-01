IAS officer Sentiyanger Imchen takes charge as Nagaland Chief Secretary

Kohima, Aug 1 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Sentiyanger Imchen, on Friday assumed charge as the new Nagaland Chief Secretary at the civil secretariat, officials said.

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, Imchen, took over the top administrative post of the Nagaland government after his predecessor, J Alam, retired from the service on July 31.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms stated that Imchen was earlier the Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner of the northeastern state.

Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland S. Phangnon Konyak congratulated Imchen for taking over the charge of the top post in the state administration.

Konyak in a post on the X said: "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, on assuming charge as the Chief Secretary of Nagaland. With your vast experience and proven administrative acumen, I am confident that the state will witness new heights of progress and good governance under your leadership. Wishing you all the very best in this important responsibility. God bless !"

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, thanked J. Alam for his exemplary leadership and outstanding calibre in serving the people of Nagaland with commitment and distinction, despite the state and its people still reeling through difficult times due to ongoing social crises and challenges.

In a farewell event, the Chief Minister described him as a man of cool nature, calm and full of wisdom, who carried himself very well and excelled in every situation with amenable solutions.

The State had gone through social unrest, starting from headhunting to war, followed by the Naga Political issue, insurgency, Armed Forces (Special power) Act (AFSPA), which manifested the complexity of Nagaland and its people, CM Rio said.

Therefore, it is not easy for any bureaucratic officer to make decisions or give justice in such situational challenges, he said.

However, Alam, with his wisdom and leadership quality, could manoeuvre such situations and defied all odds and obstacles in handling the issues exceptionally during his stint as the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, the Chief Minister stated.

He further mentioned a few instances where the outgoing Chief Secretary played a vital role and successfully converted them into a reality under his leadership, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the establishment of the state's first Medical College, and the state solar mission, among others.

Alam, in his address, thanked the Chief Minister for marking his retirement from the service with such honour and for entrusting him with key responsibilities, especially during the last five and a half years as the Chief Secretary of the state.

Alam, while looking back on his career, recollected his time as the District Commissioner of Tuensang during the late 1990s, when there were increased tensions in the district due to the insurgency prevalent at the time, and there was grave danger to his life while carrying out his duties.

He believed his time there truly shaped him, and every other grave experience that he faced after it was lighter in comparison to it, which instilled in him a sense of calmness and resilience in his work.

Further, as advice to the bureaucrats, he emphasised the importance of political leaders having complete trust in them to work at their full capacity, and working alongside one another.

Alam remarked that he leaves Nagaland with the experience of true resilience of the Nagas, their rich culture and growing institutional capacity, and the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Rio.

