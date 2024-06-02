IANS Interview: PM Modi is biggest factor behind BJP's resounding performance in 2024 LS polls, says Pradeep Gupta

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Pradeep Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Axis My India in an exclusive conversation with IANS shared his views on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) big Southern debut, the reasons behind the INDIA bloc's failure to mount a challenge to the NDA and many more.

Notably, Axis My India has predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA and given it 361-401 seats in its poll projections.

Below is the full interaction:

IANS: Most Exit Polls have projected decisive victory for BJP? How important do you think has been the 'Modi factor'?

Pradeep Gupta: 'Modi factor' has been consistently delivering resounding results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 2024 Lok Sabha polls look no different. It has again proven to be the biggest factor in the BJP's performance, this time. There is a strong pro-incumbency wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

IANS: Was there any wave for Rahul Gandhi? Did he manage to sway the public opinion in Congress' favour or are the local factors serving as a driving force for the party?

Pradeep Gupta: Congress joined forces with other Opposition parties under the banner of INDIA bloc to challenge the ruling dispensation. However, Rahul Gandhi as a brand is neither visible on the ground nor does he strike the right chord with the people. Whichever states are ruled by Congress, including Telangana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi does not make for an appealing brand for the locals. Residents mostly voted on local factors, performance of state governments and the issues concerning their daily lives.

Whenever we asked people about 'Rahul factor' in the Congress-ruled states, the locals said that they voted on basis of state government's perception, its projects and schemes and delivery of services.

IANS: Congress promised a lot of Nyay and guarantees. Did that have an impact on the electorate?

Pradeep Gupta: A brand cannot find a market if it is devoid of substance. During the course of the campaign, Congress made tall promises, including 'khata kat' and 'fata fat' delivery of its schemes, but it must realise that unless there is substance in the product, no amount of marketing and promotion can save it.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Exit Polls as 'Modi Media' polls, fantasy polls. What is your view on this?

Pradeep Gupta: It is a classic case of 'Grapes are sour'. It is his right, he can say anything, he can project it in anyway.

He knows very well that when Axis My India Exit Polls projected Congress as the clear winner in Karnataka and Telangana Assembly polls, he liked the projections and also took pride in it.

IANS: BJP is headed for major gains in the South, as per Exit polls. What is the reason behind this?

Pradeep Gupta: It's common human nature to seek change in the status quo, be it politics or another facet of life. Everyone wants 'parivartan' after some years.

People in the South are also watching the impact of Centre's welfare schemes and are apparently feeling deprived of them because of the political posturing by parties.

The BJP has worked hard in the South, it channelised its full energy in the Southern states while the Central leadership took charge of the campaign. And, rightly it is reaping the fruits. This is how the beginnings are made.

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal is not seen making an impact in Lok Sabha elections? What is your take on it?

Pradeep Gupta: Today, people believe in giving a clear mandate to the party of their choice. This not only expedites decision making but also makes governance easy.

Arvind Kejriwal wielded immense influence in the Assembly elections, and this time, his party also swept Delhi civic body elections, but in the Parliamentary elections, it is unlikely to make any dent in the BJP's numbers.

It's on the back of the public's preference for a clear mandate that Axis My India has given a massive victory for the BJP-led NDA.

IANS: Congress and AAP sealed an alliance in Delhi but fought separately in Punjab? Did this send a wrong signal to voters?

Pradeep Gupta: Everyone wants a strong and stable government. Such double standards of political parties speak volumes about differences and turmoil within.

If the alliance partners are themselves not convinced, how can they expect to woo the electorate.

IANS: Has Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress failed in grasping and taking on the BJP's challenge?

Pradeep Gupta: In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, the BJP won 18 while the Trinamool Congress bagged 22 seats. In the subsequent Bengal Assembly elections in 2021, Trinamool Congress grabbed an overwhelming two-thirds majority.

However, today, the people are keeping their welfare above everything. If the same party is in power at the Centre and state level, the progress gets faster. This belief may have helped the BJP grab a bigger share of the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.