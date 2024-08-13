Watch: Hyderabad Traffic in Heavy Rain!

After the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for a few days in Telangana, various areas experienced powerful downpours. In Hyderabad, prominent places were waterlogged, creating inconvenience for everyday life. With the rain alert, the public was advised to be careful and avoid waterlogging and traffic congestion. The situation became challenging as the traffic got stuck due to the rain. This morning, various areas witnessed heavy downpours.

Here is the video of Hyderabad's current condition: