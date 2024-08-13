Mark Wahlberg sends out food truck to treat Halle Berry with burgers, margaritas

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) As Halle Berry is set to turn 58 on August 14, her “The Union” co-star Mark Wahlberg sent out a thoughtful birthday present to the actress.

Berry took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the thoughtful birthday present. In the clip, a food truck by Wahlberg’s company was sent to the actress, who had told the actor she had not tried his burgers.

The clip begins with two men asking the actress if she was expecting a food truck, and the actress laughed, saying she was just kidding. The actress then screams in excitement at seeing the truck.

Berry then calls up her co-star, who said that he got the truck sent as she had said she hadn’t tried the burgers. She then tried the margaritas and was seen praising the food. The actress ended the clip by thanking Wahlberg for sending the food truck.

For the caption, she wrote: “When your co-star is actually a man of his word! Mark Wahlberg, your Wahlburgers are banging, and the margaritas were a nice touch! Thank you and I love you, man.”

Talking about the film, “The Union” is a spy action comedy-thriller film directed by Julian Farino. It also features Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J. K. Simmons.

The film tells the tale of a construction worker, who is roped into the espionage world by his former high school girlfriend. The film is slated to release on August 16 on Netflix.

One of Hollywood’s highest paid stars, Berry started her career as a model and entered several beauty contests, finishing as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and coming in sixth in the Miss World 1986 pageant. It was in 1992 that she had her major breakout with the film "Boomerang." She was then a part of “The Flintstones," "Bulworth," “Monster’s Ball," “X-Men” films, “Die Another Day,” and "Swordfish,” to name a few.

