Telangana Talli Statue, December 9: Traffic Advisory from Hyderabad Traffic Police

The Hyderabad city police have issued a traffic advisory in connection with the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue on December 9 and the carnival on NTR Marg on Monday. The advisory is in place from 2 pm to 10 pm, and traffic diversions will be made on a need basis depending on the situation.

To facilitate smooth traffic movement, police have declared that general traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan would not be allowed towards Necklace Road and diverted towards Karbala, Ranigunj. In addition, at Nallagutta X Roads, the traffic coming from Minister Road would not be allowed towards Necklace Road and diverted towards Ranigunj.

Motorists coming from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan and rounding towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg will not be allowed on the Khairtabad FlyOver and will be diverted towards Shadan College and Lakdikapool. At Iqbal Minar, commuters coming from Telugu Talli towards Old PS Saifabad will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and Telugu Talli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ambedkar Statue and Tankbund. The police have also advised that traffic coming from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Parking Arrangements

Visitors are advised to park their vehicles at the following designated places:

LB Stadium

Adarsh Nagar Lane

GHMC Lane

Ravindra Bharathi

Open space, Opp Prasad Imax Theatre

Ramleela Maidan

Haj House

MMTS Railway Station

Necklace Road

9 Bharat Scouts & Guides School Ground

Domalguda

Snow World

One side of Khairtabad Flyover towards VV Statue

Be Informed

Commuters are requested to track traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (X handle) for the latest updates.

Also, read Jagan Slams Chandrababu for Turning Parents Committee Meetings into Publicity Stunts.