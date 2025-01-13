Shilparamam Hosts Sankranti Festivities and Craft Mela - Check Details

Shilparamam in Madhapur is buzzing with excitement as it hosts the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar National Mela and Sankranti celebrations from January 8 to 17. The event, organized jointly by Shilparamam and the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, brings together skilled craftsmen showcasing unique handicraft products from different states. Visitors can explore a wide range of items including wooden dolls, folk paintings, hand-printed dress materials, silver filigree, Bidri art, bamboo crafts, lace work, and much more.

In addition, from January 13 to 15, Shilparamam will celebrate the Sankranti festival with traditional performances such as Gangireddulu, Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, and Jangamadevarulu, adding to the festive spirit. The vibrant atmosphere will make visitors feel like they are in a beautiful village.

Today, on Bhogi festival, Shilparamam is organizing the ‘Bhogi Palla Utsavam’ for children, where they can take part in fun activities. Every evening, a variety of cultural programs will be held at the amphitheater from 5:30 PM, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all ages.

So, head to Shilparamam for a festive blend of handicrafts, performances, and cultural activities this Sankranti!