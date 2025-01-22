HYDRAA Police Station Set to Be Inaugurated by CM Revanth Reddy in February

Hyderabad, January 22: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the first dedicated police station for the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in the first week of February. The facility, located near Buddha Bhavan in Secunderabad, will mark a significant step in safeguarding public assets.

The CM, currently attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, is expected to return to Hyderabad on January 24.

Final Touches Ahead of the Grand Opening

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath recently visited the new police station to oversee the preparations. He directed officials to install appropriate signage and ensure ample parking facilities for public convenience.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that the police station will streamline the process of handling cases related to government land encroachments, public property defacement, and other asset protection issues. “The centralized setup will facilitate case filing, investigation, and necessary actions, including demolitions if required,” he explained.

Leadership and Operations

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-rank officer will serve as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the HYDRAA police station. The SHO will operate under the guidance of the HYDRAA commissioner, with police personnel being allocated on deputation. The station's jurisdiction will span the tri-police Commissionerates up to the Outer Ring Road.

Previously, local police stations handled complaints related to government land encroachments. With the establishment of this dedicated station, such complaints will be directly addressed by HYDRAA, expediting the investigation and prosecution process. The agency will coordinate with local police departments as needed.

HYDRAA’s Role in Asset Protection

Established in July 2024, HYDRAA is a multidisciplinary agency with representation from Revenue, Survey, Irrigation, Town Planning, Fire, Police, and Pollution Control Board departments. These teams collaborate to prepare investigation reports for criminal complaints and prosecutions.

The agency has already reclaimed 200 acres of encroached land, including eight parks, 12 lakes, and four government properties.

Future Expansion Plans

Commissioner Ranganath hinted at the possibility of opening more HYDRAA police stations based on the volume of complaints. The agency also aims to address environmental issues, such as preventing the dumping of effluents into water bodies.

Strengthening Public Asset Protection

The establishment of the HYDRAA police station is expected to enhance the agency’s ability to protect public assets and deter illicit activities, ensuring the preservation of Hyderabad’s infrastructure and environment.