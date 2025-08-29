Hyderabad Rains: Sudden Downpour Brings City to a Standstill, Traffic Hit

Hyderabad witnessed sudden spells of heavy rain on Friday evening, catching many residents off guard. The showers, though brief, were intense and caused traffic slowdowns in several busy parts of the city.

The rain began around 5:30 PM and continued in short bursts across different areas. Localities such as Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Kukatpally, Attapur, Golconda, Manikonda, Rajendranagar, Khairatabad, Madhapur and Shaikpet saw downpours lasting about 10 to 15 minutes. Despite the short duration, the intensity of the rain was enough to create waterlogging on several stretches of road.

Commuters returning home from offices faced delays, with traffic moving slowly in parts of Mehdipatnam and Kukatpally. In low-lying areas, rainwater accumulated quickly, forcing motorists to navigate through ankle-deep water. Many residents also shared videos and images of the sudden showers on social media, with some expressing surprise at the intensity of the downpour.

Weather trackers had earlier flagged the possibility of moderate to heavy showers in pockets of Hyderabad. Friday evening’s sudden burst of rain confirmed those alerts and once again highlighted how quickly conditions can change during this monsoon season.

Authorities have asked people to remain cautious over the weekend as more short spells of rain are likely in and around the city. Residents are advised to plan travel with some buffer time and avoid waterlogged routes whenever possible.

The city is expected to experience similar pop-up showers over the next few days as monsoon currents remain active in the region.