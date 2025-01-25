Hyderabad to Host PetEx, Kids Fair, and Business Carnival - Check Details

Hyderabad: HITEX Exhibition Centre in Madhapur is all set to host three exciting events from January 31 to February 2. The highlights include PetEx, the 17th Hyderabad Kids Fair, and the inaugural Kids Business Carnival, offering a variety of experiences for families and pet enthusiasts.

PetEx, a major pet industry event, will feature over 60 exhibitors from countries like Turkey, Japan, Germany, and Singapore. It will showcase exciting events like the International Cat Championship with more than 200 cats, including Maine Coon and British Shorthair breeds. There will also be a dog fashion show, training demos, and displays of over 70 varieties of ornamental fish, birds, and horses.

Alongside PetEx, the 17th Hyderabad Kids Fair will focus on children’s education, development, and extracurricular activities. The fair will feature 60 exhibitors, a bake show with a Rs 1.4 lakh prize, and a fun run. The Kids Business Carnival will encourage young entrepreneurs, showcasing kids' creative products like robotics kits and eco-friendly crafts.

Additionally, a pet adoption drive by Adoptions of Hyderabad will promote pet ownership, while an investor meet will focus on funding for the pet industry. Organizers expect over 25,000 visitors, making it an exciting event for everyone.