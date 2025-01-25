Cambodia urges people to exercise caution amid poor air quality

Phnom Penh, Jan 25 (IANS) Cambodia on Saturday urged people to be extra vigilant against high air pollution, saying that they should wear masks for outdoor activities.

Seasonal air quality in the capital Phnom Penh and three other provinces, namely Banteay Meanchey, Koh Kong and Siem Reap provinces, had reached a "red level," meaning that air pollution was "high" in these regions.

The Ministry of Health said people should stay indoors when air quality in their areas is classified as high pollution (red level) or very high pollution (purple level), or when the sky is foggy caused by an increase in polluted air.

"Windows and doors should be closed to prevent bad air from entering your homes," the ministry said in a statement.

"People should reduce outdoor activities during periods of high air pollution or very high air pollution, or wear masks if it's necessary," the ministry added.

It said that infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with lung disease, cardiovascular disease and chronic disease are vulnerable to this polluted air. People with respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, cough or exhaustion should visit doctors at the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education advised students and teachers to wear masks properly when they are outdoors in order to avoid inhaling polluted air or dirt dust that can harm their health, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khvay Atitya, who is also an Under Secretary of State for the Ministry of Environment, said Cambodia regularly monitored air quality in Phnom Penh and all provinces every year from December to April to detect PM10 and PM 2.5 air particles.

"Banteay Meanchey, Koh Kong and Siem Reap provinces and Phnom Penh capital city are in the red air quality index with an increase in the concentration of inert particles with a diameter less than or equal to 2.5 micrometers (PM 2.5) in the air," he said on Friday.

He added that the increase in the concentration of air pollutants in the atmosphere was related to climate change, which caused an increase in PM 2.5 inert particles floating in the air.

PM 2.5 was produced by industrial factories, diesel-driven vehicles, forest fires, grass and agricultural waste burning, and rubbish and solid waste burning at construction sites, public areas and rubbish dumps, among others.

The spokesperson also urged local authorities to take measures to help improve air quality by educating people not to burn trash, grass, plastic waste, agricultural waste, solid waste, and other materials in open spaces.

