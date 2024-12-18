Hyderabad Book Fair 2024: 10 Days, 330+ Stalls & Unlimited Books

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Book Fair 2024 is set to commence on Thursday at NTR Stadium, bringing together book lovers, publishers, and literary enthusiasts for a 10-day celebration of literature. This year, the venue will be named after the legendary Telugu poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, reflecting the fair's dedication to honoring the literary greats of the region.

The event will feature over 330 stalls, showcasing an extensive collection of books from various publishers and genres. Esteemed English publishers like HarperCollins India, SAGE, and Penguin will participate alongside prominent national publishers such as Munshiram Manoharlal, Central Sahitya Akademi, and C.P. Brown Academy. Local publishers like Hyderabad Book Trust, Veekshanam, Emesco, and Navayuga will also present a rich selection of Telugu literature, offering a diverse reading experience.

The fair aims to make books more accessible to readers by offering a 10% discount on all book purchases. The 2024 edition will also spotlight key figures in literature, with the main stage named after Boyi Vijayabharathi, a renowned critic and the first translator of Jyotirao Phule's life story into Telugu. Other notable dedications include Topudubandi Sadiq Ali for the book release stage and Uppala Narasimham for the media point.

In a bid to promote sustainability, the event will be a "plastic-free" fair, with stall organizers being provided cloth bags at discounted prices to reduce plastic usage. This move aligns with the fair’s vision to encourage environmentally responsible practices.

In a bid to promote sustainability, the event will be a "plastic-free" fair, with stall organizers being provided cloth bags at discounted prices to reduce plastic usage. This move aligns with the fair's vision to encourage environmentally responsible practices.

