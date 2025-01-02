CMR Engineering College Girls Hostel: Hidden Cameras, Students Protest

Tensions erupted at CMR Engineering College in Medchal after allegations surfaced that inappropriate videos were being secretly recorded in the girls' hostel bathroom. Distressed students staged a protest, demanding immediate action from college authorities.

The situation came to light when some students noticed suspicious activities, leading them to suspect that someone working in the hostel's kitchen might be involved in recording the videos. The disturbing claim angered many, and students gathered outside the college to demand justice.

Medchal police quickly responded to the scene, launching an investigation into the incident. Authorities assured the students that the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The college management has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, students are calling for better security measures in the hostel to ensure their safety and privacy. They are urging the college to take swift action to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.