High-level meeting held ahead of 50-year statehood celebration of Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 7 (IANS) A high-level meeting chaired by Sikkim Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak was held to deliberate on the roadmap for the upcoming 50 years celebration of statehood of the mountain state at the Tashiling Secretariat’s conference hall in Gangtok on Saturday.

According to a senior official, the main objectives of the meeting were to evaluate departmental proposals for the statehood celebrations with long-term developmental goals. It also focussed on identifying key sectors requiring investment and resource allocation.

Various departments presented their strategic plans and budgetary requirements to commemorate this significant milestone.

The Chief Secretary commended the departments for their innovative proposals, highlighting the critical importance of prioritising projects that align with sustainable development goals.

He emphasised that the upcoming celebrations should serve as a vibrant showcase of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

To maximise the impact of these initiatives, departments were encouraged to actively collaborate with various stakeholders.

Pathak underscored that seamless coordination among departments is essential for the successful execution of the proposed plans. Furthermore, he reiterated that all departmental projects must align with the state’s overarching vision for sustainable growth, ensuring that progress is not only celebrated but also strategically directed toward a prosperous future for all citizens

The meeting concluded with a commitment to ensure that the Statehood celebrations reflect both progress made and aspirations for future growth. The departments were instructed to refine their proposals and submit detailed project plans for review in the next meeting.

The milestone of 50 years of Statehood is viewed as an opportunity not only to celebrate the achievements but also to lay the groundwork for transformative growth in the coming decades.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital to extend a formal invitation to him to attend Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration.

The mountain state will celebrate its statehood day on May 16 next year.

The upcoming Statehood Day is set to be particularly significant commemorating 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd State of India in 1975.

“This historic milestone represents the fulfilment of long-held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for the people of Sikkim, and the state's integration into the democratic framework of India. The merger has been a pivotal moment in Sikkim's development, bringing modern institutions, advancements in science and technology, and numerous opportunities for holistic progress,” Tamang said in a social media post after meeting PM Modi.

