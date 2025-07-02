Here’s how Amish Tripathi finds motivation in Amitabh Bachchan’s grasp of modern technology

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Author Amish Tripathi recently spoke about how inspired he is by megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s ability to stay updated with modern technology.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Tripathi revealed that despite his age, the legendary actor continues to adapt and learn, which he finds truly motivating and a lesson in lifelong growth. When asked how aware Big B is about technology, Amish Tripathi shared that the veteran actor is incredibly well-informed and always eager to learn. He praised Big B’s ability to keep up with changing times, calling it both impressive and inspiring, especially given his age and long-standing career.

“The thing that inspires you most about Amitabh ji is that he’s so old, but he knows all the new technology stuff—social media, everything, even gaming. He really does, and that is inspiring, actually. Because many times, I struggle with new technology. So, we can learn from him that no matter how old you are, you must always keep updating yourself. And the way the world is changing today, if you don't stay in touch with new technologies, you'll be left behind. So, we can learn this from Mr. Amitabh.”

Amish Tripathi also revealed that when he approached Amitabh Bachchan for his Tara Gaming venture, the actor expressed interest in being more deeply associated with it. The best-selling author shared, “It is an honor for us that Amitabh ji has agreed to join this. Luckily, Amitabh ji reads and likes my books. He's tweeted about my books many times. We've had events together. He's launched some of my books. So, he was very willing to meet, and we presented the game and the trailer to him—and he loved it.”

He really wanted to get more involved. He said, ‘Why just the trailer? I want to be more deeply involved. So, he came on as a founder in this game.” Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan, Tripathi added, “I've met Abhishek and Amitabh ji many times, since both of them read my books. We've never worked together, but we've met either because of my books or their movies—because I'm a lover of their work and a fan of their films.”

Further, when asked how the idea came about, Amish Tripathi shared an interesting insight into his foray into the gaming world. He admitted that gaming wasn’t something he was initially familiar with, but it was his teenage son who opened his eyes to the scale and potential of the industry.

He revealed that he wasn’t initially familiar with the gaming industry, saying, “I’m 50 years old, so I’m not really a gamer.” It was his 16-year-old son, Neil, who introduced him to the massive scale and global popularity of gaming. Amish revealed that he was surprised to learn that the gaming industry is now bigger than movies, books, music, and theatre combined.

The author also revealed that with this game, Tara Gaming, he hopes to make a mark in the global gaming world.

Amitabh Bachchan partnered with popular author Amish Tripathi, along with experienced game developer Nouredine Abboud to launch The Age of Bhaarat, a top-quality action-adventure video game.

