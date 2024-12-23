Here’s how Aadar Jain made fiancée Alekha's birthday special

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Aadar Jain turned up the romance on fiancée Alekha Advani's birthday. The couple shared a passionate kiss.

On Monday, Aadar wished his fiancée Alekha Advani on her birthday with a special post. Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped a romantic photo of them sharing a passionate kiss on a serene beach at sunset, with a heart etched in the sand showcasing their initials.

In another photo, Alekha is seen enjoying a swing on the beach. Yet another image showcases the tranquil beauty of trees against a backdrop of soft clouds. Jain also posted a photo of his ladylove posing with the cake.

The photos are from the couple’s romantic gateway from Phuket, Thailand. In the comments section, members of the Kapoor family wished Alekha on her special day. Karisma Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Alekha.”

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain, son of Rima Jain and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated his roka ceremony with fiancée Alekha Advani on November 23. The event was an intimate affair, attended by the couple's family and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, veteran actor Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neela Devi Kapoor, Babita amaong others.

Sharing photos from their Roka on Instagram, Aadar wrote, “Forever & always..”

The couple officially confirmed their relationship during last year’s Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Though Aadar had known Alekha for many years, their romance has flourished over the past year, drawing attention not only for their deep bond but also for the fascinating ties within their social circles.

Aadar proposed marriage to Alekha on a beautiful beach. In a heartfelt post, he called Alekha his "first crush, his best friend, and now, his forever.”

For the unversed, Alekha Advani is not only a businesswoman but also a successful entrepreneur. She reportedly graduated from Cornell University's Hotel School and started her career as a hospitality consultant at a multinational corporation. After working with an MNC in Los Angeles, Alekha returned to Mumbai, where she contributed her expertise to a prestigious private members' club in Juhu.

