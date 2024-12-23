Infosys Narayana Murthy Sounds Alarm on Mass Migration to Hyderabad

Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, has expressed concern about a potential wave of migration from rural areas to major cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad in the coming years. Speaking at an event in Pune, Murthy highlighted how climate change could make certain rural regions increasingly uninhabitable, pushing millions to move to already crowded urban centers.

He pointed out that rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns might render rural areas less livable within the next two to three decades. This could place additional strain on cities that are already dealing with issues like pollution, traffic, and overcrowding.

Murthy emphasized the need for a collective effort from the corporate sector, government, and bureaucracy to address these challenges. He called for stronger collaboration to create sustainable solutions that can mitigate the impact of climate change and prevent large-scale migration to cities.

While acknowledging the risks, Murthy remained optimistic that India would meet its climate goals by 2030 and develop effective strategies to manage the migration trend and its associated challenges.

Also read: Big Political Conspiracy Behind Allu Arjun Controversy: Attempt to Tarnish His Image and Stardom?