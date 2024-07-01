Heavy rainfall in Bihar, water levels of several rivers rise

Patna, July 1 (IANS) The authorities in Bihar were on alert on Monday as water levels of several rivers were rising following continuous rainfall over the past three days.

Rivers, including Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Ganga, Son and Punpun are flowing high but are currently below the danger mark.

According to an official, 1,96,405 cusecs of water was discharged from Kosi Barrage on Sunday evening.

The water level of the Ganga River at Digha Ghat, Patna was 45 meters while the danger mark is 50.45 meters and 43 meters at Gandhi Ghat in Patna where the danger mark is 48.60 meters. The level of the Ganga River in Hathidah was 35.22 meters while the danger mark is 41.76 meters.

The Son River in Koilwar in Bhojpur district was flowing at 46.21 meters and the danger mark is 55.52 meters.

The water level of the Punpun River in Sripalpur Patna was 44.66 meters, which is below the danger mark of 50.60 meters.

The monsoon arrived in the state after some delay, and there has been 54.4 mm less rainfall than normal. However, some districts like Araria and Kishanganj have experienced above-normal rainfall. The normal rainfall was 133.3 mm.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, Supaul and Araria.

The Water Resources Department and Disaster Management Department are actively monitoring the situation. Control rooms are operational to manage any potential flooding. Measures are being implemented to safeguard against flood-related issues. Authorities have said that they are taking proactive steps to mitigate risks and ensure public safety.

