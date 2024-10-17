Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh as depression over Bay of Bengal crosses coast

Amaravati, Oct 17 (IANS) Heavy rain continued to lash parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions under the impact of depression over the Bay of Bengal which crossed the coast between Puducherry and Nellore early Thursday morning.

Normal life was paralysed at some places in the Rayalseema region and coastal districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

The sea was turbulent, triggering high waves along the coast in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

The sea conditions were rough along the Visakhapatnam coast. The high tidal waves touched shops at RK Beach in Port City.

Due to high tidal waves, the sea was turbulent at Uppada in Kakinada. In some places, houses were damaged and trees and electric poles were uprooted.

The sea was also rough at Odalarevu beach in Allavaram mandal of Konaseema district. The seawater touched the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant.

Seawater also inundated aqua farms in the Konaseema district. High tidal waves were also seen at Antarvedi where the Godavari River joins the Bay of Bengal.

Authorities have hoisted the third warning signal at Nizampatan, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam while the first warning signal was hoisted at Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports.

The Meteorological Office has cautioned that tidal waves of up to 1.5 metres are likely. It advised that authorities take all precautions in harbour operations.

Rivulets and streams were overflowing in Nellore district as heavy rain lashed several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved West-Northwestwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to the north of Chennai.

Subsequently, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North coastal Tamil Nadu. It is likely to continue to move West-Northwestwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph was likely to prevail over West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Moderate to rough Sea conditions were likely to prevail

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into West Central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Low to Moderate flash flood risk was likely in Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain alert. He held a review meeting with the Collectors and officials of various departments.

The Chief Minister asked officials to take necessary precautions in the management of water flow into the irrigation projects.

