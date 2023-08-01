Haryana violence, RPF constable killing is result of spreading hatred in greed of power: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condemned the violence in Haryana’s Nuh and RPF constable killing four people including his superior in Jaipur Express saying this is a blow to the foundation of Indian civilisation and it is result of spreading hatred in the greed of the power.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “The violence being spread in the name of religion in 21st century India is a blow to the foundation of our civilization - equality of all religions. This cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

“What is going on in some parts of Haryana or what the RPF constable did is like giving deep wounds to the heart of Mother India. These days, the trend of disintegration of the social fabric which is being seen in the society is the result of spreading hatred in the greed of power. Mixing poison of malice in the public and making them fight with each other is like making fun of our Constitution,” the Leader of Opposotion in Rajya Sabha said.

He said: “Such incidents raise serious questions on the weak law and order situation and our weak constitutional institutions. If we do not unite and raise our voice against these divisive elements today, then the coming generations will have to bear its consequences. The Congress party appeals to all to maintain peace and demands strictest punishment for the culprits. Leave hatred and unite India.”

His remarks came after violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh in which five people died.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar dubbed the Nuh violence as looking “like part of a bigger conspiracy.”

The Muslim-dominated Nuh district witnessed violent clashes between two groups on Monday. As per the police, the clash started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning a RPF constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard a running train, Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express (No. 12956).

The incident occurred as the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane) where the two on-duty cops – Constable Chetankumar Singh and his in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – were on escort duty.

