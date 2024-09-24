Haryana polls: Independent candidate Savitri Jindal hits campaign trail in stronghold Hisar

Hisar, Sep 24 (IANS) One of India’s richest women, Savitri Jindal, contesting as an Independent candidate from her stronghold Hisar, has intensified her campaign, engaging in numerous public meetings and interacting with the locals.

Jindal claimed she has garnered support from various local organisations as they appeal to voters to support her in the forthcoming elections.

On Tuesday, Jindal visited the city's Sector 16-17, where she was warmly received by a large crowd that welcomed her with garlands.

Expressing gratitude, Jindal highlighted the overwhelming support she has been receiving from the women of Hisar, who she says view her as a sister and have united behind her.

Jindal also mentioned that her support base extends beyond women, with elders of the community also rallying behind her.

Discussing her manifesto, Jindal emphasised her commitment to providing basic amenities to all city residents, promising to address essential needs if elected.

She said that it includes all fundamental amenities necessary for the people of Hisar.

“The people of Hisar have chosen me to represent them in this election. This is their election, and I am their candidate. Together, we can ensure a decisive victory,” she said.

Jindal expressed belief that if the community stands united, the election would become a one-sided affair.

Expressing her confidence in the people, she referred to them as her "source of energy," and urged all voters to participate actively in the electoral process.

She appealed to residents to reach out to their relatives outside the city and encourage them to return home to cast their votes on October 5.

“The enthusiasm of the people, especially the women, is heartening,” Jindal remarked, adding that she is buoyed by the community's excitement surrounding her candidature.

“I am the people's candidate. The family of Hisar has chosen me to contest this election on their behalf. This election belongs to them, and they will decide its outcome,” she stated firmly.

Jindal’s campaign is marked by her direct engagement with the electorate and her focus on addressing local issues, making her a prominent independent voice in the forthcoming polls.

Her entry as an Independent candidate came after she was denied a ticket by the BJP.

Savitri Jindal is pitted against Dr. Kamal Gupta of the BJP and Ramniwas Rada of the Congress for the single-phase October 5 polls in Haryana.

