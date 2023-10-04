Haryana CM bats for promoting wrestling, kabaddi

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday emphasised the significance of promoting traditional sports like wrestling and kabaddi that not only provide entertainment but also instill values, discipline, and inspiration in the youth.

“It’s indeed a testament to Haryana's rich sporting tradition that the state is renowned as the land of sports,” Khattar said after inaugurating the five-day 72nd All India Police Wrestling Cluster event at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

The wrestling event features participation by 36 teams and over 2,500 players, a significant platform for showcasing the talent and dedication of police personnel in sports.

The comparison between sports and policing highlights the courage and commitment required in both fields, he said.

Highlighting government’s initiatives taken for sportspersons, the Chief Minister said job reservations for sportspersons and the establishment of hockey and boxing nurseries demonstrated a firm commitment to nurturing young talent.

Offering substantial cash prizes to Olympic gold medalists from Haryana serves as a strong incentive for athletes to excel on the international stage, he said.

He said sports is the pride of Haryana and this can be gauged from the fact that in the 19th Asian Games being held in China players from Haryana have won 19 out of the 71 medals won by the country so far.

The Chief Minister commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the significance of physical fitness. He said Prime Minister Modi believes that achieving fitness through methods like yoga or participating in sports leads to success.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said Haryana Police's efforts to combat drug abuse and corruption are crucial for the well-being of society.

Initiatives such as women police stations, women help desks and self-defense training for women contributes to enhancing safety and gender equality.

The establishment of the Haryana State Narcotics Bureau and efforts to create awareness about drug abuse reflect a commitment to tackling a pressing issue affecting the youth, he added.

