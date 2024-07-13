Harry Styles joins Stevie Nicks on stage, pays tribute to Christine McVie

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Singer-actor Harry Styles surprised the audience at the BST gig in Hyde Park, London, by joining Stevie Nicks on stage.

Harry performed ‘Stop Draggin' My Heart Around’ with the Fleetwood Mac icon after an emotional tribute by Stevie to her late friend Tom Petty, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Styles remained on stage to sing ‘Landslide’ with Nicks before a heartfelt homage was paid to Christine McVie, Stevie's late bandmate, whose birthday would have been today.

Addressing the crowd, a visibly moved Stevie said: "I want you to know that Christine was my girl, she loved all of us, and today was her birthday."

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she went on to express her gratitude to her fans, saying, "All of you have helped me get over (her death), and I want you to know how much I appreciate it.”

During their time on stage together, Stevie also expressed her thanks to Harry, telling the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker, "Harry, I thank you -- we thank you.”

Rumours of Harry's guest appearance had been swirling ahead of Stevie's show, with the former X Factor star spotted backstage in Stevie's restricted area, adhering to Covid precautions with a mask.

In a previous chat with Zane Lowe on Apple 1 Music, Stevie referred to their close bond, saying, "He's that kind of friend. He's a brother and a son, and maybe we're best, best friends in another life or something. I don't know. But yes, we're very close.”

