Sanjay Dutt joins Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in ‘Housefull 5’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for the upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will be entirely shot on a cruise ship.

This new instalment of the franchise also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. It marks a milestone as the first Hindi cinema franchise to reach its fifth chapter.

The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Talking about the film and his association with Sajid, Sanjay said: “I’ve known Sajid since his early days as an assistant, and it’s been amazing to see him grow and become one of the finest producers in our industry. Sajid is like family to me, and our friendship has only gotten stronger over the years. I’m thrilled to be working with him again on 'Housefull 5' and look forward to many more collaborations with him in the years to come.”

Sajid Nadiadwala shared: "Sanjay Dutt has been like my family from the beginning of my journey. Beyond his iconic status as one of the greatest superstars of all time, he exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings I've had the honour to collaborate with. Now, with 'Housefull 5', we embark on another exhilarating adventure together, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema.”

The film is set for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

