On Harela festival Uttarakhand CM plants sapling, announces target of 50 lakh trees

Dehradun, July 16 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in a ‘plantation drive in the name of martyrs’ on Tuesday and planted saplings in Dehradun along with party leaders, on the occasion of the Harela festival.

The CHief Minister planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at the forest department’s nursery and appealed to the people of the state to participate in the drive.

He said that the country is taking big strides in increasing the forest cover to combat the vagaries of climate change and also announced the state government’s pledge to plant 50 lakh saplings and trees this year.

“I appeal to everyone to plant trees in their homes, farmland and vacant land for greenery and happiness. We have pledged to plant 50 lakh trees, this time,” Dhami said.

Harela is a Hindu festival celebrated in Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh. Marking the beginning of Shravan month, this festival symbolizes prosperity, good harvest and new beginnings.

Dhami said that Sanatan culture has always been about worshipping nature and Mother Earth and the Harela festival makes us aware of our responsibilities towards them.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, under which crores of trees have been planted so far.

People celebrate the Harela festival by praying for a good harvest and prosperity. One of the customs of the festival is seed planting, in which people plant wheat or barley seeds, hoping for a good harvest.

