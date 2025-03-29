Guwahati airport takes proactive measures to ensure wildlife safety and prevent bird strikes

Guwahati, March 29 (IANS) Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati takes proactive measures to ensure wildlife safety and prevent bird strikes, officials said here on Saturday.

A spokesperson of LGBI Airport, Guwahati, said that the airport authority is committed to the highest standards of Wildlife Hazard Management (WHM) to ensure the safety of both passengers and aircraft.

As part of its comprehensive wildlife mitigation strategy, the airport has put in place a multi-faceted approach combining effective wildlife management, rigorous monitoring, and public education to reduce bird and wildlife-related incidents on and around the airfield.

The LGBI airport places an emphasis on community engagement and awareness to foster a collaborative approach to wildlife hazard management.

The spokesperson said that in recent months, a series of educational initiatives have been launched involving local villages, stakeholders, and the general public.

He said that the public awareness campaigns were organised at local marketplaces, gram panchayats, and surrounding communities.

“These campaigns focus on the dangers of improper waste disposal, open slaughtering practices, and the creation of natural water ponds that attract wildlife to the area,” he said.

He added that the local residents of the surrounding villages were engaged to highlight the importance of responsible wildlife management practices, such as proper garbage disposal and preventing the digging of soil that could create open water bodies attractive to wildlife.

He said that continuous training is provided to all airport personnel, ensuring they understand the critical role they play in wildlife hazard management.

“Comprehensive wildlife management measures in line with the airport’s commitment to mitigating wildlife incursions on the runway and bird strikes, a range of measures have been implemented, both on the ground and in the air,” he said.

He further added that the measures include ensuring proper waste disposal and minimising the accumulation of litter around the airfield helps reduce the attraction of birds and other wildlife.

“Regular maintenance of adjacent canals is also being done to enable the flow of water, particularly during the monsoon. A dedicated team conducts regular inspections to identify potential wildlife hazards, including the proximity of slaughterhouses and other attractants near the airfield,” he said.

He added that the bird chasers, firecrackers, and various acoustic devices such as Harmony MP3 units have been installed to manage birds at critical areas, especially along the runway and aircraft movement areas.

The spokesperson said that a team is deployed regularly to patrol the airfield using bird management equipment like shot launchers, sky shots, and thunder booms to discourage birds from entering restricted areas.

“The airport has onboarded professional wildlife rescuers to trap and relocate wildlife, including jackals, snakes, and other mammals, to safer forest areas under the guidance of forest officials,” he said.

He further added that the continuous pruning of trees around the airport has been conducted in high-risk areas such as Agsia, SOS Road, and Kaitasiddhi, ensuring that potential nesting sites for birds are eliminated.

“As part of the ongoing efforts to remove dense vegetation that could harbour wildlife or obstruct sightlines, efforts are carried out around the airstrips, adding that the airport has installed solar light insect traps and anti-perching devices at key locations along the runway to further reduce bird attraction,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the airport has strategically deployed zone guns (non-lethal) and continues to use firecrackers at static posts to deter birds from the airfield area.

“On the airside, the airport's WHM team ensures continuous monitoring, particularly during the monsoon and low visibility periods, when bird activity tends to increase. Other efforts include modifying local water bodies to discourage bird congregations, installing bird deterrents, and conducting regular inspections of areas of concern,” he said.

He further added that these measures are crucial in maintaining a safe operating environment for aircraft.

The spokesperson of LGBI Airport further added that by integrating both technology and education, the airport continues to foster a safe environment.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and named after the first Assam Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, the LGBI airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states, connecting the region to major domestic and international destinations.

