Gurugram: Two engineers held for killing auto driver

Gurugram, March 10 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested two engineers for allegedly killing an auto driver over a parking dispute of an auto, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sonu (22), originally a resident of Gaya in Bihar. The arrested accused have been identified as Jaideep and Mani Shankar Shukla.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased, a case of murder was registered against both criminals at the DLF Phase-2 police station. Jaideep earlier was associated with an IT company; now he used to supply food.

According to the police, the victim driver had parked his auto on the side in U Block of DLF Phase-3 on Sunday evening around 6 pm. At the same time, Jaideep and Mani Shankar was passing the spot and asked the auto driver to remove the auto from the spot.

Thereafter, a verbal spat occurred between them, and in a fit of rage, the duo accused assaulted the auto driver brutally and fled the spot. It is being said that the victim was drunk at the time of the incident.

Somehow the victim was admitted to the civil hospital in Gurugram in critical condition, and later he died during the treatment. The hospital administration informed the police about the matter. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot, took custody of the body, and placed the body for an autopsy.

"The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The accused behind the incident have been arrested," the investigation officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had worked together in an IT company. After losing his job, the accused Manishanker had gone to his home. He came back to Gurugram about two months ago and was staying with accused Jaideep in his room and was looking for a job.

