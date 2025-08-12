Gujarat to celebrate state-level I-Day event in Porbandar

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Gujarat’s state-level Independence Day celebrations this year will be held in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

On August 15, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will preside over the flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the 78th anniversary of India’s freedom.

As per the General Administration Department, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary will lead the celebrations in Mehsana, while cabinet ministers and district collectors will oversee events across other districts.

Senior ministers have been assigned to key locations - Kanubhai Desai in Navsari, Rishikesh Patel in Sabarkantha, Raghavji Patel in Jamnagar, Balvantsinh Rajput in Valsad, Kunwarji Bavaliya in Gir Somnath, Mulubhai Bera in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Dr. Kuber Dindor in Panchmahal, and Bhanu Babariya in Rajkot. Deputy Speaker Jetha Ahir will be in Mahisagar district, while Ministers of State Harsh Sanghavi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mukesh Patel, Bhikhusinh Parmar, and Kunwarji Halpati will lead the ceremonies in Gandhinagar, Morbi, Bharuch, Kheda, and Tapi, respectively.

In the remaining districts, the respective collectors will hoist the national flag and preside over the programs. The celebrations are expected to include cultural performances, patriotic songs, and tributes to freedom fighters, reinforcing Gujarat’s role in India’s independence story and its continuing commitment to democratic values.

Porbandar’s history goes far beyond being just the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi; it has been a hub of maritime trade, cultural exchange, and political significance for centuries.

Once a prosperous princely state under the Jethwa Rajputs, Porbandar had strong trade links with Arabia, Africa, and Europe through its port. Its coastline made it a key player in Gujarat’s seafaring legacy, contributing to the spread of Indian culture overseas.

But its most enduring mark on history came on October 2, 1869, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born here.

The town became a touchstone in India’s freedom story, as Gandhi’s upbringing in Porbandar, with its blend of tradition, spirituality, and coastal cosmopolitanism, helped shape his worldview.

Porbandar also hosted various reformist movements in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with the region’s thinkers and leaders influencing debates on education, women’s rights, and social reform.

By choosing Porbandar for Gujarat’s state-level Independence Day celebration, the government is not just honouring Gandhi but also spotlighting a city that has long stood at the crossroads of India’s historical, cultural, and political journey.

