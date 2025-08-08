Gujarat: Barda wildlife sanctuary emerges as model for Asiatic lion conservation

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Once a royal hunting ground for the Porbandar and Jamnagar princely states, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, locally known as Bardo, has transformed into a vital biodiversity hotspot in Gujarat’s Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.

Declared a sanctuary in 1979, Barda is now playing a significant role in Asiatic lion conservation, supporting the state and Centre’s vision to expand protected habitats for the endangered species.

According to the 2025 census, Barda is home to 17 Asiatic lions, a significant development in the region’s conservation narrative.

Spread across 192.31 sq km, the sanctuary hosts over 260 species of mammals and migratory birds, including leopards, hyenas, jackals, sambar, nilgai, and chinkara. The terrain is a mix of rocky hills, seasonal rivers like Kilganga and Ghodadra, and sacred spots like Abhapara and Venu hills.

A major push for species reinforcement began in 2023 when a male lion naturally migrated to Barada, following years of habitat and prey base restoration.

To strengthen this small pride, five adult lionesses were translocated under scientific monitoring by the Gujarat Forest Department. As a result, natural breeding has occurred, marking Barda as a satellite population under Project Lion, the first such effort in a fully protected area.

Barda’s rich ecological fabric includes over 650 plant species, many of which are medicinal or critical to the forest’s food chain. Conservation efforts also focus on managing invasive species like Prosopis and Lantana, establishing grassland patches, and building prey-breeding centres for chital and sambar deer.

The sanctuary is also a living example of human-wildlife coexistence, with over 1,200 Maldhari families residing within. Indigenous communities like the Rabaris, Bharwads, and Gadhvis continue their traditional pastoral lifestyles while actively participating in eco-development programs.

Voluntary relocation, veterinary camps, education drives, and livelihood support are carried out to integrate local development with conservation goals.

To enhance public engagement, the Forest Department has launched a regulated Barada Jungle Safari, with trained local guides and visitor facilities like resting shelters, water stations, and interpretive signboards.

This model not only creates employment but also builds conservation awareness. Barda’s revival represents more than just the roar of returning lions - it is a testimony to Gujarat’s progressive, science-led, and community-driven conservation model.

As lion numbers in the state grow from 327 in 2001 to 891 in 2025, Barda stands out as a successful symbol of habitat restoration, species recovery, and coexistence with nature.

