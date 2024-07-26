GT20 Canada 2024: David Warner 'excited' to be part of Brampton Wolves’ squad

Brampton (Canada), July 26 (IANS) Australia's David Warner is excited to be part of another season with the GT20 Canada as his franchise Brampton Wolves begin their 2024 campaign against Surrey Jaguars on Friday. The Australian great said the GT20 Canada is an opportunity for people in the country to fall in love with the game and allows fans to support some quality cricket.

“I've played here before and the importance of it is great. It just gives them an opportunity to support teams and shows how good the cricket actually is, and that the people can come out there and support it is fantastic.

“And it's not just for the players, it's for everyone in Canada, in general, to fall in love with our game and the importance of having this tournament will just show that and bring that to light and yeah, I'm really excited to be part of that,” said Warner, who will be leading a squad including fellow Australian international Andrew Tye and 2016 world champion Carlos Brathwaite.

Over the years, the GT20 Canada has become North America’s marquee cricket league and Warner said that it had developed a rousing fanbase.

“The fan base is exciting. I've seen a lot of stuff on social media. I've had a lot of chats with people who played here previously, and they absolutely love it. So, I think the evolution of it is going to be great,” Warner said.

Having been part of the inaugural edition of the GT20 Canada in 2018, Warner said it was up to veterans such as him to return to the tournament and further enhance the excitement quotient.

“And it's important for people like me to come back. It's upon me to try and do my best over here and make it as exciting to watch as possible,” Warner said.

