Amit Mishra denounces 'incorrect' media reports claiming his name in domestic violence case

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Former India spinner Amit Mishra has categorically rejected the "incorrect" and "unrelated" media reports claiming he and his family members were booked in domestic violence and dowry harassment filed by the cricketer's wife.

According to reports, Mishra's wife has filed a complaint seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation and has also alleged that the cricketer’s family demanded Rs 10 lakh and a car at the time of their wedding.

The 42-year-old not only rejected the claims but also threatened to take legal action for using his name and image in "unrelated stories".

"I’m extremely disappointed by what’s being circulated in the media. I’ve always respected the press, but while the news itself may be accurate, the photograph used is mine—which is completely incorrect. Using my image for unrelated stories must stop immediately, or I will be forced to take legal action," Mishra wrote on X.

The spinner has played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, claiming 76, 64 and 16 scalps, respectively. He has also scored four half-centuries in red-ball cricket.

Mishra has represented four different IPL franchises over his career, including the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, as well as Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has taken 174 wickets in 162 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 7.37. The leg-spinner remains the only bowler to have bagged three hat-tricks in the history of IPL, achieving the landmark with three distinct IPL franchises.

His last appearance in competitive cricket came in the IPL 2024 season when he played just one game for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. He claimed the figures of 1-20 in his two overs after coming in as an impact substitute in place of Riyan Parag.

