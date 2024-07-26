Telangana CM for early elections to local bodies

Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday asked officials to expedite the process for conducting local body elections.

Holding a review meeting on local body elections with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, some ministers, advisors and top officials at the state Secretariat, Revanth Reddy enquired about the hurdles in initiating the process for local body elections.

The officials informed him that the State Election Commission is waiting for revised electoral rolls from the Election Commission of India.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister wanted to know how long it would take for the State Election Commission to get electoral rolls from the Election Commission and was told that the poll panel has so far sent electoral rolls to two states. The officials said six states, including Telangana, would get the electoral rolls soon.

The Chief Minister wanted officials to initiate the process for local body elections immediately after receiving the electoral rolls. He suggested that the voters’ list of each local body be prepared within a week. He also wanted the Backward Classes Commission to send its report within a specified timeframe to the government about reservations.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy, MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, state government advisor K. Keshav Rao, Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former minister Jana Reddy, BC Commission Chairman V. Krishnamohan Rao, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, secretaries, Advocate General Sudershan Reddy and others were present.

