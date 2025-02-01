‘Great initiative’: Singer Nikhita Gandhi lauds PM Modi’s Fit India’ movement

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign has received a big shout-out from all quarters – politicians, sportspersons, actors and artistes.

The Prime Minister during the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun on January 28, discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a cause of concern.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, PM Modi spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with focus on balanced intake. Stressing the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food, he gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent.

When asked, 'Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the importance of fitness and reducing oil consumption. What are your thoughts?'

Singer Nikhita Gandhi told IANS, "That’s a great initiative, our eating habits need to align with our lifestyle, especially since many of us have sedentary jobs. In Indian culture, we tend to overeat carbs like rice and roti while consuming fewer vegetables. It’s an ingrained habit, but we need to be mindful of our nutrition."

Speaking to IANS on PM Modi's 'Fit India' movement, actor Naga Chaitanya said, "It’s something we all need to be conscious about because being fit is not just about physical health but also mental well-being. The kind of food you consume and put into your gut plays a crucial role. They say the gut is the second brain, so when your gut is healthy, your brain will be healthy too."

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also praised Prime Minister Modi for ‘enlightening and energising’ the countrymen towards adopting a healthy lifestyle and cutting down on ‘unwanted flab’ and also shared his video.

Sharing a portion of PM Modi’s speech from the 38th National Games launch, the actor said that he loved the way, the Prime Minister summed up the impact of unhealthy practices on our lifestyle.

“Health is the biggest wealth,” the actor wrote on X and also strongly advocated for everyone to follow PM Modi’s advice of regular exercise and nutritious food for a healthy life.

