'Evolve into ethical guardians': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's message to CAs

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that chartered accountants' signature is not just a symbol but also a representation of trust, integrity and professionalism. It has the ability to influence financial decisions, shape businesses and impact the lives of one and all.

He has called upon the Chartered Accountants (CAs) to evolve into strategic advisors, ethical guardians and innovators in order to stay relevant in the present dynamic and technology-driven environment.

Rajnath Singh said this while addressing the inaugural session of the World Forum of Accountants organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here on Friday.

Rajnath Singh termed ‘new set of skills, including critical thinking, emotional intelligence and adaptability’ as an essential requirement in today's times.

Underscoring the extraordinary pace of technological advancements, he stated that the corporate landscape was once dominated by large, centralised organisations, and this status quo has been challenged by the active surge in the number of start-ups.

He pointed out that transnational trade is now a reality, with organisations growing larger and more intricate, resulting in information explosion. The Defence Minister said,

"This dynamic environment demands constant innovation. The traditional ways of processing and analysing information are being challenged by new innovations whose value is still not clear. These realities mean that as accountants, you must not only learn continuously but also innovate and adapt to stay ahead of the curve.

"You are the guardians of trust, the gatekeepers of accountability, and ultimately, the custodians of prosperity in this ever-evolving world. The future not only demands expertise, but also courage & creativity to innovate and uphold the highest standards of your profession,” the Defence Minister said.

Asserting that India is a resurgent power on the global stage and the businesses and reputation of Indian professionals are thriving internationally, Rajnath Singh acknowledged the recognition earned by the CAs for their trustworthiness and expertise.

He phrased ‘accountants’ as the sentinels of organisational transparency, tasked with disseminating crucial information about profits, losses, cash flows, balance sheets, assets and liabilities.

He stated that being trustworthy, truthful, and maintaining integrity are fundamental individual values for any accountant, terming them as the cornerstone of the collective ethos that upholds the credibility of the entire financial ecosystem.

Rajnath Singh lauded the dedication and commitment of CAs who, he said, have been instrumental in the growth of the country.

To the accountants of friendly countries present on the occasion, he stated that India is open to business, and it means business.

"We are willing to learn, adapt and share our expertise. We are ready to invest in our shared planetary future,” he added.

The theme of the three-day event is ‘Accountability Meets Innovation (AI): For a Sustainable Planet’. It aims to deliberate on a number of themes, including the Future of Finance and Accounting, Accountancy as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development, Accountants as Business Advisors, Building Trust and Public Confidence, Accountants as climate change leaders, AI in Sustainability Reporting, Ethical AI in Accounting, AI-Driven Risk Management for Sustainability.

