Gillespie's future in doubt after PCB's treatment to Nielsen: Report 

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Pakistan's Test head coach Jason Gillespie is reportedly reconsidering his options after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to renew the contract of assistant coach Tim Nielsen for the upcoming Test series in South Africa.

Nielsen, who was appointed as 'high-performance red-ball coach' in August, had been awaiting a contract renewal following Pakistan's tour of Australia. Despite expressing commitment to the South Africa and West Indies series, Nielsen was informed his services were no longer required, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Gillespie was not consulted about the decision to let Nielsen go, which has caused significant frustration. His dissatisfaction is compounded by the PCB's earlier removal of him from the selection panel in October, reducing his role to a "matchday strategist". He has also expressed disappointment over Nielsen’s rapport with players not being considered in the decision.

The PCB has increasingly leaned towards appointing local coaches, citing the limited time overseas coaches spend in Pakistan as a key concern. This reasoning was similarly applied when former head coach Gary Kirsten resigned in October.

While Gillespie remains scheduled to travel to South Africa on December 13, speculation over his future persists. If the PCB terminates his contract, it may owe him a substantial payout due to its mid-2026 expiration. However, resignation on Gillespie's part would significantly lower any severance payment. The PCB has yet to finalise Nielsen's replacement or comment publicly on Gillespie’s future.

Last month, PCB denied reports of Gillespie's exit and confirmed that he 'will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa'.

However, on the next day, PCB appointed Aaqib Javed as Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach till the 2025 Champions Trophy. PCB added that during this tenure, Aaqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s national selection committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.

