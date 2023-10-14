German football pursues pragmatism, veterans in short term

Berlin, Oct 14 (IANS) It might be hard to identify Julian Nagelsmann right away as the coach of the German national team on the Foxborough compound near Boston.

Other than his predecessor Hansi Flick, the 36-year-old always plunges into the middle of his squad's training group delivering perfect passing, appearing like an ordinary member of the side vividly chatting to his players, reports Xinhua.

Only two years older than Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, the former Bayern coach makes no secret of him having landed amidst a delicate mission such as taking care of the struggling 2014 world champion on its way to the 2024 UEFA Euro.

Ahead of the friendlies against the United States on Saturday and Mexico next Wednesday, pragmatism is dominating the approach of the rescue worker having signed a contract for only eight months.

Instead of considering future team developments, the new arrival only cares for the here and now. Twelve of the 26 players selected are over 30 but at present simply the best the country has to offer. Only four performers are under 25 including the emerging stars such as Malick Thiaw, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz.

The German squad is the oldest in over two decades. Experience seems inevitable when time is short.

This might apply to the silverbacks such as Hummels and Thomas Muller (34) as well as to 32-year-old Union striker Kevin Behrens and his fellow debutant in the person of Stuttgart midfielder Chris Fuhrich.

Players' sprints seem to bloom with the coach counting on what he calls a simple tactical approach in a 4-2-2-2 system aside from "the infectious passion and overwhelming motivation" as team captain Ilkay Gundogan is putting it.

The Barcelona midfielder is reporting about a coach delivering simple advice while Nagelsmann claims to rely on "14 different tactics as simplicity is a matching keyword."

Providing a frame, and triggering self-assurance is the German coach's perspective as a suitable way to achieve success and a good mood.

"All he does is bound to a purposeful direct manner," Muller is reporting.

The so-called prevailing mood only comes with positive results, the Bayern striker added. "We can talk about the good mood in training and off the pitch, but all comes down to victories."

Rejecting all interview requests, Nagelsmann's message seems clear: Hard work comes first, and talking to the public has been shifted to the background and is only carried out at official press conferences.

Nagelsmann wants to deliver the message, that the coach is far from the most important person; an important fact as the former Leipzig coach has always been at the center of attention and seen as a wonderboy of coaching due to his age.

Pragmatism now has become the new line. Muller called the 2-1 victory over France "a starting point" coming along with the need to add further success "but the game gave us confidence we can win games."

The team feels comfortable with the coach's approach to entirely concentrate on his short-term mission.

