Gerard Martin signs contract extension with Barcelona till 2028

Barcelona, Jan 24 (IANS) FC Barcelona and Gerard Martin have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract with the club until June 30, 2028.

The defender put pen to paper at midday in the presence of Barca president ​​Joan Laporta, the director responsible for youth football Joan Soler, sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza (Deco) and the director for youth football Jose Ramon Alexanco.

Martin joined Barca Atletic in the summer of 2023. Rafa Marquez made extensive use of him in 41 domestic fixtures, while the defender was also called up frequently as cover for the senior team, getting his first playing time in the friendly against Club America in Dallas just before Christmas of 2023.

He also got to play the US tour in the summer, before finally making his competitive debut in the opening game of the league season away to Valencia and coming on as a 63rd-minute replacement for Alejandro Balde, with the number 35 on his back.

Since then, Hansi Flick has used his services in ten more Liga encounters, and the youngster has also been featured in Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup matches, helping the team win the trophy in the latter.

Martin’s extension follows a day after Barcelona announced Ronald Araujo’s contract extension. The Uruguayan center is back till 2031.

Barcelona will be hosting Valencia in the league on Sunday. The two sides last met at Mestalla in the first game of the season, and although Hugo Duro put Valencia ahead, a second-half brace from Robert Lewandowski turned the game around. The Pole had scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win the season before, and in total has an impressive six goals from his three meetings to date with Los Che.

It is going to be a must-win for Hansi Flick’s side as they come into the game having won one game in their last eight La Liga outings.

