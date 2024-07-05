Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya rolls out first B-Tech aviation course, Airbus to fund & train students

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Months after the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European aviation giant Airbus for developing aerospace ecosystem in the country, the project has got moving with the roll-out of B-Tech course in aviation.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking to reporters in the capital, informed that the first B-Tech (Aviation) course has begun in collaboration with Airbus.

Sharing details of the course structure, the Union Minister informed: “A batch of 40 students will undertake the first B-Tech course at the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and their whole tuition and lodging expense, amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh/per annum will be borne by Airbus in form of scholarships.”

“The students will also be trained and given internships in the factories and facilities of Airbus,” he added and noted that this will generate a strong workforce of skilled professionals in driving the country’s aviation sector.

Emphasising the Modi government’s focus on integrated and holistic development of the country’s infrastructure, the Railways Minister said that this will add new dynamics of growth and go a long way in fortifying the aviation sector.

He also explained how the ‘industry-academia partnership’ will help in creating a committed workforce for the transport sector and how they will become an ‘indispensable’ force in times to come.

He further informed that the aviation giant Airbus will also build a Centre of Excellence at the Gati Shakti Vishwavidalaya, which would lead to a generation of about 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the sector.

GSV, a ‘first of its kind’ Central university was established in Gujarat’s Vadodara in 2018, to nurture and prepare a dedicated workforce for the transportation sector ranging from railways, highways, waterways, shipping and ports and also the aviation sector.

The purpose behind setting up the university was to churn out ‘industry-ready’ graduates, who would go on to steer the country's fast-expanding transport and logistics sector.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.