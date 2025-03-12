Future City to be a transformative step in Telangana's growth: Governor

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) The Future City planned by the Telangana government spanning 765 square kilometres across 56 villages, will be a transformative step in Telangana's urban and industrial growth, said Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday.

During his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of the State Legislature on the first day of the Budget session, the governor said that the government planning to establish the Future City Development Authority to actively promote the planned development of a world-class city that is not only sustainable but aspires to emerge as the first net-zero city in India.

"Strategically located between Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar Highways, this ambitious project integrates smart urban infrastructure, sustainable industrial development, and inclusive residential planning. Anchored by AI City, Pharma, and Manufacturing Clusters, along with multimodal mobility and metro access, the Future City is designed to boost economic activity, create employment opportunities, and enhance quality of life," he said.

The governor claimed that the expansion of metro rail networks, the ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project, and the development of Future City are set to redefine urban living and economic potential.

Jishnu Dev Varma said that Telangana stands at the cusp of a transformative era, driven by a vision of inclusive growth, technological leadership, and sustainable development.

He said the government was committed to fostering innovation, strengthening infrastructure, and empowering every citizen.

"By attracting global investments and establishing Telangana as a leader in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and high-tech industries, we are paving the way for a future that balances progress with sustainability. The state's commitment to clean and green energy, coupled with strategic initiatives like the AI City and enhanced digital infrastructure, will ensure that Telangana emerges as a beacon of modernity and opportunity," the governor said.

He asserted that the vision of an inclusive, self-reliant, and empowered Telangana is being realised with bold reforms, people-centric governance, and decisive leadership.

"My government envisions a Telangana where inclusive development, innovation, and sustainable progress go hand in hand. By embracing technological advancements, strengthening social welfare measures, and fostering economic opportunities for all, we are committed to shaping a future that is both prosperous and equitable for every citizen of our state," he said.

He also mentioned that in a landmark move towards social justice, the government proposed a Bill to provide legislative backing for 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) based on the findings of the recently conducted caste survey.

The government is also set to introduce a Bill for the subcategorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), based on the recommendations of the Justice Shameem Akther Commission. This proposed legislation aims to ensure a more just and balanced distribution of reservation benefits among SC communities, prioritising the most marginalised sections, he said.

Terming farmers the soul of the state, the governor pointed out that Telangana has emerged as the highest paddy producer in the country, with a record of over 260 lakh metric tonnes of production.

The governor listed out the steps taken by the state government for the welfare of farmers. It implemented a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 20,616.89 crore.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, direct financial assistance has been enhanced to Rs 12,000 per acre per year.

The government has also extended support to landless agricultural labourers under the Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa scheme, providing Rs 12,000 per annum to families who work tirelessly in the fields.

A total of 566 RythuVedikas have been established, equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual media. The RythuNestham initiative is now fully operational in all 532 rural mandals, providing a dynamic platform for farmers, scientists, and administrators to engage in structured video conferencing.

The governor said a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for Sannarakam (fine variety) paddy, amounting to Rs 1,206.44 crore, has also been released to farmers to ensure fair pricing and income security for farmers.

As a major step towards strengthening the agricultural sector, the government has established the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission. This commission will serve as a dedicated body to address farmer concerns, develop sustainable policies, and ensure that Telangana's agricultural sector remains resilient and future-ready.

He claimed that through persistent and strategic efforts, the government effectively presented its stance before the Krishna Water Tribunal-II, ensuring the protection of Telangana's rightful share of Krishna River water.

The governor listed out the measures taken for the empowerment of women and youth and for transforming education and strengthening healthcare.

