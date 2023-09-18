Fresh spell of rainfall likely over east India from Wednesday: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and a fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorms over east India from Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

In the bulletin, the IMD said that in west India, there is a forecast for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat and south Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday.

"Furthermore, there's a likelihood of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat on Monday and very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. South Rajasthan is also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday," the weather agency said.

In northwest India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated.

"Isolated heavy falls are likely over the Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on Monday," said the IMD.

In east India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. "Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Jharkhand during Wednesday and Friday. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience this weather phenomenon on Monday, Thursday, and Friday," said the IMD.

"Odisha is forecast to have rainfall till Thursday, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected on wednesday and Thursday. Bihar may also experience heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday," it predicted.

The IMD further predicted light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in northeast India. "Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during Monday and Friday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is forecasted for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, & Manipur during Wednesday and Friday, and over Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday," said the IMD.

Central India is expected to see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh during Wednesday and Friday," said the IMD.

In south India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Monday.

