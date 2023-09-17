Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Sep 17 (IANS) A Forest Department employee was trampled to death by a wild elephant In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was identified asSudhakar B. Atram, a driver with the Forest Department.

Atram was part of a team responding to reports of wild elephants entering Palasgaon forest after villagers raised an alert.

While the team was attempting to drive away the elephants on Saturday, Atram parked his vehicle by the roadside and began recording a video. It was then one of the elephants charged towards him. While others managed to escape, Atram stumbled and fell and was trampled.

The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy, and senior officials are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes against the backdrop of elephants from Odisha venturing into Maharashtra over the past few years, causing extensive damage to crops.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.