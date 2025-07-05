Foreign schedule of Varun Tej's Indo-Korean film #VT15 progressing briskly, say makers

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) The makers of director Merlapaka Gandhi's upcoming Indo-Korean horror comedy, tentatively titled #VT15 and featuring Telugu actor Varun Tej in the lead, have now disclosed that the Korean schedule of the film was underway and was progressing briskly.

The production house First Frame Entertainments took to its X timeline to share the update.

It wrote, "#VT15 Shoot in progress. The latest foreign schedule is underway at a rapid pace.#VarunTej and the main cast are filming crucial and entertaining sequences. Get ready for a hauntingly hilarious Indo-Korean Horror Comedy ride. @IAmVarunTej @GandhiMerlapaka @RitikaNayak_ @MusicThaman #ManojhReddy @DirKrish #Vamsi #RajeevReddy @FirstFrame_Ent @UV_Creations."

It may be recalled that Varun Tej had left for Korea in the middle of June for the shooting of the film. The unit had, during the third week of May, wrapped up its Ananthapur schedule.

Work on #VT15, which is being jointly produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, is now progressing rapidly.

After kicking things off with an auspicious pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, the team has so far wrapped up two electrifying schedules — first in Hyderabad and then in the heart of Ananthapur, where shooting took place at a number of places including the iconic KIA grounds and picturesque village locales. One of the highlights of the Ananthapur schedule was a visually stunning song sequence that was shot. The song, which featured Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak, was filmed amidst rustic, soul-stirring landscapes that synced perfectly with the film’s quirky yet eerie tone.

The unit is now in the midst of its third schedule that is happening in Korea.

While sequences shot in the first two schedules had more of the thrill element along with humour, the current schedule has more of entertaining sequences filled with thrills.

Sources claim Ritika Nayak, Satya, Mirchi Kiran, and other stellar performers have all infused humour into every frame of the film shot so far.

Sources claim that the ongoing schedule will unleash the much-anticipated Indo-Korean horror-comedy crossover in full force.

The film has already generated significant buzz, especially following its announcement on Varun Tej’s birthday. The fact that an Indian actor will be working on a joint Indo-Korean film has thrilled fans, who are eager to see how the film will turn out.

The film has one of south Indian cinema’s top music directors, S Thaman, scoring music for it. It has art direction being handled by Paneer Selvam.

