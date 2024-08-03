Football: Everton register convincing 3-0 win over Preston North End in pre-season friendly

Preston, Aug 3 (IANS) Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom netted goals on their first appearances for Everton while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also on the scoresheet as Everton ramped up preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season with a 3-0 win over Preston North End. Sean Dyche's side started the contest with purpose and threatened with half-chances through Mykolenko and Tim Iroegbunam.

The deadlock was broken on the 19th-minute mark as Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison completed a neat exchange before the former lofted a pass over Preston's defence for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was fouled by Liam Lindsay as he was about to pull the trigger and the Toffees were awarded a penalty. Calvert-Lewin brushed himself down to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, sending goalkeeper Dai Cornell the wrong way from 12 yards.

O'Brien replaced Tarkowski at the interval and it wouldn't take long for the Republic of Ireland international to get himself into the thick of the action.

After comfortably dealing with a couple of long balls in defence, O'Brien was in attack for a set piece and when Lindstrøm clipped in a ball from the left flank, O'Brien flicked it on to Calvert-Lewin before producing a thunderous half-volley into the back of the net from the striker's lay-off in front of the packed-out away end.

Everton had a third goal nine minutes later, Lindstrøm stepping up to a 25-yard free-kick and brilliantly curling the ball over the wall and into the corner of the net.

Everton, which is based in Liverpool, was a founding member of the Football League in 1888, and has, as of August 2023, competed in the top division for a record 121 seasons, having missed only four top-flight seasons (1930–31, 1951–52, 1952–53, and 1953–54).

In the 2023-24 season, Everton finished 15th among 20 teams, three positions above the relegation zone.

