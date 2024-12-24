Biryani craze on another level.. 8.3 crore online orders in 2024!

Leading food delivery platform Swiggy has released its annual report, titled How India Swiggy Its Way Through 2024, highlighting some interesting trends in food preferences and spending habits across India.

Here are the records from Swiggy’s 2024 annual report, listed line by line:

Biryani remained the most popular dish in India for the ninth consecutive year with 8.3 crore orders in 2024.

Chicken biryani was the most popular variant, receiving 4.9 crore orders.

Dosa was the top breakfast dish with 2.3 crore orders.

Bengaluru topped the list with 2.5 lakh masala dosa orders.

Dinner was the most popular time for food orders, with 21.5 crore orders, marking a 29% increase over lunch orders.

Chicken burgers were the top midnight meal choice, with 18.4 lakh orders placed between midnight and 2 am.

A Bengaluru customer spent Rs 49,900 on a pasta dinner.

A man from Delhi ordered 250 onion pizzas in a single order.

Swiggy saved Rs 533 crore for 2.2 crore customers through Dineout.

Delhi topped the list of discounts, saving Rs 121 crore.

Swiggy delivery partners collectively traveled 1.96 billion kilometers, which is several times the circumference of India.