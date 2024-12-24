Allu Arjun Questioned by Chikkadpally Police in Sandhya Theater Accident Case

The interrogation of Allu Arjun is ongoing in a special room in the presence of his lawyer Ashok Reddy. The interrogation will continue for two hours.

Allu Arjun is present at the Chikkadpally Police Station. Allu Arjun is being questioned by ACP Ramesh Kumar and Central Zone DCPs in connection with the Sandhya Theater case.

Earlier, Police registered case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

