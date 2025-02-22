Trivikram Srinivas to Direct Ravi Teja After Allu Arjun’s Exit?

Speculation is running high regarding the much-anticipated fourth collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and Stylish Star Allu Arjun. Initially, reports suggested that the film would be a grand venture with a staggering budget of ₹1,200 crores and a three-year shooting schedule. However, recent developments indicate a shift in plans.

Allu Arjun, who recently wrapped up Pushpa 2, is currently on a break and was expected to commence Trivikram’s film in October 2024. However, fresh buzz suggests that before this, the actor will collaborate with blockbuster director Atlee. Adding fuel to the excitement, reports hint that composer Sai Abhyankar will be scoring the music for this project.

With Allu Arjun prioritizing Atlee’s film, Trivikram Srinivas is reportedly moving forward with another project, this time with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. While the two have never worked on a full-length feature together, Trivikram had previously penned a song for Ravi Teja’s Oka Raju Oka Rani. After multiple failed attempts to collaborate in the past, it looks like the long-awaited project is finally materializing.

Fans of Ravi Teja are eagerly looking forward to this combination, as Trivikram’s signature dialogues paired with Ravi Teja’s impeccable comic timing could result in a blockbuster entertainer. The film will be produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Chinnababu backing the project. Reports also indicate that Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela have been finalized as the female leads, with a tentative release date set for Sankranti 2026.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the future of Trivikram and Allu Arjun’s ambitious film. Since Allu Arjun already spent three years on Pushpa 2, sources suggest he is hesitant to commit another extended period to Trivikram’s project, leading to its postponement. A similar situation arose when Trivikram’s planned collaboration with Jr. NTR failed to materialize.

With both Trivikram and Allu Arjun moving forward with different projects, it appears that their much-awaited fourth collaboration has been put on hold indefinitely. Whether the film will be revived in the future remains to be seen.